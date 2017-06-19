Idaho\\"s Anderson Named 2016-17 ECHL Ticket Executive of the Year

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Steven Anderson of the Idaho Steelheads is the 2016-17 recipient of the ECHL Ticket Executive of the Year award.

The award is presented to an individual who has experienced success with the ticket sales process. The winner is selected by a vote of league general managers and ticketing managers.

The other finalists were Sean Linfield of the Colorado Eagles, Jason Kane of the Kalamazoo Wings, Chris Kreiser of the Kansas City Mavericks and Alan Parrent of the Tulsa Oilers.

Anderson was instrumental in Idaho's 25 percent increase in school group sales over the 2015-16 season while also being responsible for nearly $150,000 in overall group ticket sales. He also manages the Hockey Youth Fundraising programs and leveraged National Anthem performances into group assets at nearly every game.

Anderson has been with the Steelheads since the 2013-14 season. A graduate of Boise State University, Anderson majored in Business with a minor in Marketing. Anderson also worked as an intern with the Steelheads during his time at Boise State. Anderson focuses not just on ticket sales with the Steelheads, but also the planning of several community ventures for the Steelheads, including player visits to schools in the Boise area and certain group offerings at CenturyLink Arena.

