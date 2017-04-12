ICYMI: Neuse Delivers Walkoff Winner for Suns in 15th

News Release

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - As rain and wind started blowing through Municipal Stadium in the 15th inning, Suns third baseman Sheldon Neuse looped a double into right field that bounced away from Lakewood outfielder Carlos Duran and scored Juan Soto from first base to secure a thrilling 4-3 walkoff win on Tuesday night.

The Suns and BlueClaws played for four hours and ten minutes; the longest game in the four-year tenure of Suns manager Patrick Anderson.

Hagerstown reliever Mick VanVossen suffered a blown save in the top of the ninth on an unearned run. With one out and Lakewood runners at first and third, VanVossen induced a double-play grounder, but alert base running by Duran during a rundown allowed David Martinelli to score the tying-run from third base before the third out was recorded.

For the first time this season, the Suns went to extra innings and enjoyed two scoreless frames from VanVossen, followed by three shutout innings from Sam Held and a perfect inning by Jordan Mills in the 15th.

Mills earned his first win after Soto led off with a walk in the bottom of the 15th and Neuse brought him home for a team-leading eighth RBI. It was the second straight day Neuse plated Soto for the go-ahead run.

The Suns took their first lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back RBIs by left fielder Nick Banks and first baseman Aldrem Corredor, their first of the season. Banks finished 3-for-6 at the plate while shortstop Carter Kieboom went 3-for-7, improving his team-best batting average to .458 this season.

Suns pitchers held 2016 Philadelphia Phillies first-overall draft pick Mickey Moniak without a hit. The 19-year-old centerfielder is now just 1-for-11 at the plate in Hagerstown.

Sterling Sharp made his first start on the mound in the South Atlantic League and took a no-decision after giving up two runs in five innings while striking out four and James Bourque followed with three scoreless innings.

The Suns go for a three-game sweep of the BlueClaws on Wednesday night at Municipal Stadium.


