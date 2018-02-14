IceMen Look for Continued Success in Norfolk

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Lizard Kings News Release





Tonight, the Jacksonville Icemen (17-27-3-3, 40 pts) travel to Virginia to take on the Norfolk Admirals (18-25-5-1, 42 pts) at 7:00 p.m. The last two times the Icemen have made the trip to Norfolk, they have skated away victorious.

Norfolk is in the midst of a nine-game homestand, but the Admirals have been struggling at home as of late. In their last five games at the Norfolk Scope, the Admirals have just one win. The string of bad games has pulled the Icemen within two points of their South Division opponent heading into tonight's matchup.

For the visiting Icemen, they're determined to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss on Sunday to the Allen Americans. In their last four road games, the Icemen have won three times and look to continue that success against Norfolk this evening.

If the trend continue, tonight's game should be a high-scoring, competitive event. Jacksonville has scored at least three goals in each of the last four meetings against the Admirals. Norfolk is also 24th in the ECHL in goals allowed, averaging 3.80 per game. There has yet to be a game settled in regulation between the two clubs in the 2017-18 season, presented by Community First Credit Union.

Tune in to ECHL TV tonight at 7:00 p.m. as the Icemen and Admirals drop the puck in Norfolk.

Matchup Breakdown

Records:

Jacksonville Icemen: 17-27-3-3 (7th in South division)

Norfolk Admirals: 18-25-5-1 (6th in South division)

Power Play:

Icemen: 20/206 - 9.7% (27th in ECHL)

Admirals: 35/214 - 16.4% (18th in ECHL)

Penalty Kill:

Icemen: 179/217 - 82.5% (15th in ECHL)

Admirals: 173/202 - 85.6% (5th in ECHL)

Players to Watch:

#29 F Tanner Eberle (JAX)

14G, 7A - 21 Pts, -4 Rating

Eberle has scored twice against the Admirals in four games this season.

#7 F Brodie Dupont (NOR)

17G, 33A - 50 Pts, -14 Rating

Dupont has been a machine against the Icemen, tallying 10 points (2g-8a) against Jacksonville.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.