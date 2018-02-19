IceMen Leave Norfolk with One Point

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





For the first time this season, the Norfolk Admirals beat the Jacksonville Icemen at the Norfolk Scope. Once again, these two teams needed overtime, but Christian Horn scored the game-winner in a 5-4 contest.

Both clubs were busy in the first period, combining to tally five goals in the opening frame. Just over five minutes into the game, the Icemen would strike. Christopher Dienes fired a shot from the left boards and Garet Hunt was standing in the crease to put home the rebound. It wouldn't take the Admirals long to respond, as Domenic Alberga placed a beautiful saucer pass to Grant Besse, who fired a beautiful wrist shot past Colton Phinney to tie the game. Moments later, Cameron Critchlow found the loose puck in the slot and beat Ty Reichenbach, who was out of position.

As the period wound down, Alex Pompeo took advantage of the third rebound on a scramble in front of the net to tie the game once again. Before the first period ended, the Admirals capitalized on the power play to earn their first lead of the game. That was the first power-play goal the Icemen have allowed in four games.

Cody Fowlie tallied the lone goal in the second period as he scored on the man advantage from a tough angle. His backhand shot trickled past Reichenbach's right skate and across the line. The goal is Fowlie's first professional goal.

In the third period, Everett Clark skated into the offensive zone, put the puck between a defender's legs, and then beat Reichenbach with a backhand shot to give Jacksonville its third lead of the game. The celebration would be short lived as TJ Melancon scored his second of the game just 54 seconds later. For the fifth time in the 2017-18 season, presented by Community First Credit Union, these two teams needed overtime.

The power play would be the difference maker in the extra five minutes, as Brodie Dupont sent a cross-ice pass to Christian Horn who one-timed it for the game-winner. Jacksonville is only 10 points out from a playoff berth with many games left to be played.

The Icemen return home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



Images from this story

ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.