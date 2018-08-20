IceMen Add New Hockey Ops Staff

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the hiring of new hockey operations staff including Head Athletic Trainer Scott McLay and Head Equipment Manager Nolan Bowker.

Sudbury, Ontario native Scott 'Scooter' McLay joins the Icemen with 16 years experience in athletic training boasting an MBA, LAT, and ATC. McLay has a bachelors in exercise science from Lake Superior State University and an MBA in sports management from Webber International University. He brings a wealth of experience to Jacksonville, having been the head athletic trainer for several ECHL teams, most recently with the now-defunct Quad City Mallards where he received the 2018 PHATS Award for EMS Excellence.

During two seasons with the Alaska Aces, McLay was awarded the 2016 ECHL/CCM Athletic Trainer of the Year Award. As the head athletic trainer for the Las Vegas Wranglers, he represented the team as the National Conference trainer during the 2009 ECHL All-Star Game.

"I am very excited and honored to join the Jacksonville Icemen. I would like to thank Jason Christie, CORA Physical Therapy, and the Icemen staff for this opportunity," said McLay. "I look forward to getting to Jacksonville and meeting everyone involved with the Icemen organization and the beginning of a new hockey season."

Also joining the Icemen for the 2018-2019 campaign is new head equipment manager, Nolan Bowker. Bowker is heading into his sixth year as an equipment manager, and fourth in the ECHL. The Maple Ridge, British Columbia native most recently served as head equipment manager for Jacksonville's South Division foe, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

As the head equipment manager for the 2016 Kelly Cup winning Allen Americans, Bowker also served as emergency backup goalie for half of the season and even made an appearance in one game making two saves in two minutes of action.

"Really looking forward to coming to Jacksonville. Coming into that arena as a visiting team, the fans were always loud and made for a fun environment to play in," said Bowker. "Knowing some of the players on the team last year, they just kept telling me this is a place you want to be in the League; the city, fans, and organization are top notch."

The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays. The puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET for all games, except Fridays and Sundays, when the start time will remain at 7:30 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

