IceHogs Trample Wolves' Win Streak

January 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Tyler Motte and Brandon Mashinter each netted a pair of goals to pace the Rockford IceHogs to a 6-3 win over the Chicago Wolves in Illinois Lottery Cup action on Sunday. The loss ended the Wolves' winning streak at eight games.

Chicago (21-12-3-2) and Rockford (12-19-2-3) split six goals in the opening frame - including two from Wolves rookie Samuel Blais. After a scoreless second period, the IceHogs nabbed two goals in the opening 1:04 of the third session and potted an empty-netter at 17:32 to clinch the victory.

At 5:53 of the first period the Wolves struck first when Blais snagged a Rockford turnover in the slot and roofed a backhand past goaltender Mac Carruth (5-7-3) for the 1-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Motte shot the puck into a nearly empty net to knot the game at one.

Chicago retook the lead when Blais slid along the right offensive wall, cut to the slot and slipped a forehand chance into the net at 11:37.

Rockford again tied the game, this time with the man advantage, at the 14:10 mark when Mark McNeill tucked the puck behind Wolves goaltender Ville Husso (5-2-0).

McNeill took two consecutive penalties and the Wolves power play cashed in on the latter chance as Ivan Barbashev stretched his goal streak to six games. Kenny Agostino - extending his point streak to 11 games - put the puck on net and Barbashev chipped the rebound into the cage for the 3-2 lead.

In the final 20 seconds, the IceHogs again tallied an equalizer to close the period in a 3-3 tie. This time, Mashinter got in on the scoring with help from Sam Carrick and Kyle Baun.

After a scoreless second period, Rockford jumped out to a 5-3 lead, netting a pair of tallies just 18 seconds apart. The IceHogs sealed the 6-3 victory with an empty-netter from Tyler Barnes with 2:28 to go.

Husso stopped 30 of 35 shots in the loss while Carruth made 25 saves.

The Wolves continue action on Wednesday (Jan. 11) at Allstate Arena against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop for the Amtrak Rivalry clash is set for 7 p.m., and the game will stream live on AHLLive.com . For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

