IceHogs Top Wolves in Second Straight Contest

December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs scored four goals in a 1-minute, 49-second span as part of a 6-2 Illinois Lottery Cup victory over the Chicago Wolves Wednesday night.

Rookie defenseman Vince Dunn and center Wade Megan scored for the Wolves (13-11-3-2). Sam Carrick paced Rockford (10-13-2-3) with two goals and one assist.

After a scoreless first period, Dunn collected his second goal in as many games at 9:25 of the second frame with a quick shot that found its way past Lars Johansson (6-7-1).

Exactly a minute later, Rockford notched the equalizer when Evan Mosey tallied his first goal of the season. In the next 1:49, the IceHogs pushed their lead to 4-1 as Carrick, Carl Dahlstrom and Tanner Kero all scored.

For the second time this season, Wolves head coach Craig Berube elected to pull goaltender Pheonix Copley (5-4-2) after he gave up two goals in 11 seconds. Jordan Binnington (7-6-3) relieved Copley at 11:53 of the second but gave up goals on the first two shots he faced.

Following four straight goals from Rockford, the Wolves began to pour on the offensive pressure. Kenny Agostino and Andrew Agozzino both got chances but Megan wrangled a loose puck and slipped it past Johansson to make it a 4-2 game at 13:16 of the second.

The IceHogs were right back at in the first half of the third period. At 4:54, Carrick registered his third goal of the season. Then Rockford captain Jake Dowell nabbed his second goal of the year at 6:01 - both his goals this season have come against Chicago.

Wolves netminder Copley turned aside 17 of 19 shots through 31:53 in net. Binnington made 13 saves through 28:07 of game time and earned the loss as he was in net for Dahlstrom's goal that stood as the game winner.

The Wolves play their final contest before the holiday break against the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday (Dec. 22) at Allstate Arena. Puck drop for the Amtrak Rivalry contest is slated for 7 p.m. For tickets or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.