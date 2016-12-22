IceHogs to Sponsor Scholarships for Local Rock & Roll Institute
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are making a $1,125 donation from their Charitable Foundation to the Rock and Roll Institute in Rockford. The funds will cover expenses for two full scholarships to the Rock and Roll Institute's summer camp and provide customized IceHogs guitar picks for all campers enrolled in this summer's programs.
The IceHogs will host a check presentation with the Rock and Roll Institute during next Wednesday's home game on Dec. 28. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive their own limited-edition Hogs guitar pick, and all fans are invited to stop by the Rock and Roll Institute's display table on the BMO Harris Bank concourse for additional information on the organization and its programming.
The Rock and Roll Institute will also participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to Wednesday's 7 p.m. Illinois Lottery Cup game against the Chicago Wolves. Renee and Rob Andino, the two founders of the camp's scholarship program, have the honors for the pregame puck ceremony.
Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2016
- Wolves Flog Admirals, 8-4, in Wild Win at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Stransky's Late Heroics Lift Stars to 5-4 Road Win - Texas Stars
- Monsters Top Checkers 3-2, Head for Holidays - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Send Checkers into Holiday Break on Down Note - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Recall Forward Anton Rodin from Conditioning Stint with the Comets - Utica Comets
- IceHogs to Sponsor Scholarships for Local Rock & Roll Institute - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Fall in Overtime to Tucson Despite Lander's Big Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Here's How Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham Was Saved from Sudden Death - Tucson Roadrunners
- NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series Driver Joey Gase To Appear at Racing Night - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters to Debut Gold Alternate Jersey On "Cavs Night" - Cleveland Monsters
- Promotional Advisory: 20th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration in Store - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Leading Scorer Tanner Kero Recalled by Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament Set for January 4 at Turning Stone Resort Casino - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Break for Holidays, Return to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Megan Called to the NHL - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Michael Bournival from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Six-Goal Surge Sends Streak to Three - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Bounce Back with 2-1 Win Over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Rampage Fall to Stars 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Top Wolves in Second Straight Contest - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Outlasted by Wolf Pack, 5-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Christmas Comes Early for Griffins with 3-0 Shutout of Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pack Give Themselves Early Christmas Present - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Unload Seven Goals in Final Game Before Break - Albany Devils
- Comets Winless Skid Moves to Six in Loss to Bruins - Utica Comets
- Three First Period Goals Lift P-Bruins over Comets 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.