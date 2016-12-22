IceHogs to Sponsor Scholarships for Local Rock & Roll Institute

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are making a $1,125 donation from their Charitable Foundation to the Rock and Roll Institute in Rockford. The funds will cover expenses for two full scholarships to the Rock and Roll Institute's summer camp and provide customized IceHogs guitar picks for all campers enrolled in this summer's programs.

The IceHogs will host a check presentation with the Rock and Roll Institute during next Wednesday's home game on Dec. 28. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive their own limited-edition Hogs guitar pick, and all fans are invited to stop by the Rock and Roll Institute's display table on the BMO Harris Bank concourse for additional information on the organization and its programming.

The Rock and Roll Institute will also participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to Wednesday's 7 p.m. Illinois Lottery Cup game against the Chicago Wolves. Renee and Rob Andino, the two founders of the camp's scholarship program, have the honors for the pregame puck ceremony.

