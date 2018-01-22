IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere on January 24

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they are teaming up with Belvidere Park District to hold their annual outdoor practice on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere.

The practice session is open to the public and free to attend, and fans are invited to swing by to catch an up-close glimpse of all their favorite IceHogs players. Fans can also stick around following the conclusion of the outdoor workout to get autographs from the IceHogs.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.) The IceHogs take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest marks another Fas Fuel Winning Weekday in 2017-18. If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Fans can also enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets as part of Taco Tuesday.

