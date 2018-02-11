IceHogs Sign Former First-Rounder Henrik Samuelsson to PTO

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have signed forward Henrik Samuelsson to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Samuelsson, 24, was originally selected 27th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Draft. The 6-3, 210-lb forward has spent the 2017-18 season with the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL, collecting 43 points (16g, 27a) and 96 penalty minutes in 49 games. He led all Idaho skaters in penalty minutes, ranked second on the team in both points and assists and was tied for fourth in goals. In addition, Samuelsson totaled seven power-play goals to rank just one shy of the team lead for the Steelheads thus far this season.

The native of Pittsburgh joins the IceHogs having tallied eight multi-point games during the 2017-18 campaign, including capping his current four-game point streak with a season high-tying three point effort (1g, 2a) in his most recent contest on Feb. 10 at Colorado. As of Feb. 11, Samuelsson has yet to go more than two straight games without tallying a point this season, and has also registered a season-high five-game point streak (4g, 7a) from Dec. 13-22.

Samuelsson originally made his professional debut with the Portland Pirates in the AHL during the 2014-15 season. He has combined for 55 points (23g, 32a) and 106 PIM in 136 career AHL games from 2014-18 with Portland (2014-15), Springfield (2015-16), Tucson (2016-17) and Bakersfield (2016-17). The forward also made his NHL debut with the Coyotes on Feb. 26, 2015 at the New York Rangers and skated in three NHL games with Phoenix during the 2014-15 campaign.

Prior to making his pro debut, Samuelsson posted 123 points (75g, 123a) and 198 PIM in 162 contests with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League from 2011-14. He helped Edmonton to a WHL Championship as an alternate captain in 2013-14 after leading the team with 23 points (8g, 15a) in 21 postseason contests. In addition, the winger won the 2014 CHL Championship (Memorial Cup) and was named to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team that year after pacing all skaters with eight points (4g, 4a) in five games during the tournament.

