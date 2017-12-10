IceHogs Seek Weekend Sweep of Griffins

December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs aim to stretch their winning streak to four games as they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday night. Rockford is undefeated against Grand Rapids this season, posting two regulation and two shootout wins.
Puck drop is at 6 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 5:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).
Matchup: The IceHogs (14-9-1-0, 2nd Central) enter tonight's contest after defeating the Griffins 4-1 last night in Grand Rapids.
Forward Tomas Jurco and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom notched two points apiece Friday night, and forward Andreas Martinsen tallied the game-winner. Netminder Jeff Glass stopped 33 pucks for his eighth win in ten starts. Jurco brought his point total to 17 with last night's pair, and moved into a tie with forward Matthew Highmore for the team scoring lead. Highmore still holds the team lead in goals in with 10, good for a share of fourth place among AHL rookies.
Grand Rapids (9-11-0-3, 6th Central) enters Friday's tilt having won just one of its last seven contests.
Forward Matt Puempel recorded the Griffins' lone tally last night to stretch his scoring streak to three goals in as many games. Puempel now leads Grand Rapids with 8g-10a-18pts in 17 games with the team. Forwards Matt Lorito and Eric Tangradi follow with 17 points apiece, and have combined for 3g-5a-8pts in four games against the IceHogs.
Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves for an Illinois Lottery Cup showdown on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drops at 7 p.m. The contest marks the third of nine Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays in 2017-18. If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Fans can also enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets as part of Taco Tuesday.
Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.
