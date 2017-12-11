IceHogs Seek Rebound Victory over Wolves

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Harris Bank Center for the third Illinois Lottery Cup matchup of 2017-18. The Hogs took the first meeting in a shootout, but the Wolves responded with a 4-3 win last Saturday in Rosemont.

Matchup: The IceHogs (11-9-1-0, 4th Central) were rolled over by Manitoba on Tuesday 8-1, stretching Rockford's winless streak to three games.

Forward Anthony Louis scored the lone goal against the Moose to notch his third point in four games and bring his total to 3g-6a-9pts on the season. Fellow forwards Matheson Iacopelli and Tomas Jurco each tallied last weekend in Rosemont, and defenseman Ville Pokka recorded his second goal of the season on the power play in the loss to the Wolves.

Chicago (5-10-3-1, 7th Central) enters Friday's tilt having won just one of its last 10 outings.

Forward Teemu Pulkkinen leads the Wolves in scoring with 7g-12a-19pts, and assisted on a tally in last weekend's contest against the Hogs. Former IceHogs forward Brandon Pirri follows with 14 points for Chicago, and has notched one assist in two games against Rockford this season.

Netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo earned the win for Chicago last weekend, and is complemented between the pipes by former Rockford goaltender Michael Leighton.

