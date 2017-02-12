IceHogs Secure 2-1 Victory over Admirals

February 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - Jeremy Langlois scored an empty-netter with less than a minute left in the contest that proved to be the game-winner in the Rockford IceHogs' (17-23-8-3) 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals (27-17-3-2) Sunday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The regulation victory marked the first time in five games that an IceHogs contest did not extend into overtime.

A scoreless contest was broken in the final frame when Sam Carrick put the IceHogs on the board with a pass from Brandon Mashinter, wrapping around Admirals goaltender Jonas Gunnarsson and finding the back of the net.

Rockford goaltender Jeff Glass was nine seconds shy of recording his second shutout in an IceHogs sweater when Admirals defenseman Trevor Murphy drove the puck through the Hogs defense and past Glass to make the score 2-1.

Glass turned away 25 of 26 shots he faced to help extend Rockford's point streak to a season-long six straight games (3-0-3-0).

Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters at 10:30 a.m. The IceHogs welcome the Monsters on their annual School Day game. Wednesday is also a Winning Weekday and WXRX Dollar Day.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.