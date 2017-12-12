IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Anthony Louis, Matthew Highmore and Will Pelletier each tallied second-period goals to help lift the Rockford IceHogs past the Texas Stars 6-2 on teddy bear toss night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford snapped Texas' five-game winning streak, and has now won back-to-back games with last night's victory over the Chicago Wolves.

The Hogs started slow in the opening period, giving up an early goal to Texas' Roope Hintz, but Louis sent the stuffed animals flying onto the ice eight minutes into the second period to tie the game. The forward collected the puck on the wing and snapped a shot past Texas goaltender Landon Bow for Rockford's 14th power-play goal of the season. Just under two minutes later, Highmore found twine for his team-leading 10th goal of the season. Pelletier then tripled the IceHogs goal count with his second of the year with two minutes remaining in the frame.

Rockford also added third-period tallies from Darren Raddysh, Luc Snuggerud and Tomas Jurco (EN). In total, four rookies recorded goals for the IceHogs on Saturday night. The stars managed to find the scoresheet in the final frame as well, with former IceHogs forward Mark McNeill wiring a shot past Rockford netminder Jeff Glass 14 minutes into the stanza.

Glass stopped 29 of 31 pucks to notch his seventh win in his past nine starts, while Bow turned aside 25 of 30 for the Stars.

