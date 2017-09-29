IceHogs Release Seven from Training Camp Roster

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced on Thursday that they have released the following players from the team's Training Camp roster: Jeremy Brodeur (G), Alex Kromm (RW), Zach Miskovic (D), Cam Reid (LW), Matt Rupert (LW), Ryan Rupert (C) and Geoff Walker (RW).
The IceHogs played their first game of the preseason on Thursday night and wrap up their preseason slate on Friday in Hoffman Estates against the Chicago Wolves.
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now: The Rockford IceHogs return to action at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. Single game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased through IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222, or at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Single-game ticket prices start at $9 and range to $29.
