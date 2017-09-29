IceHogs Release Seven from Training Camp Roster

News Release

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced on Thursday that they have released the following players from the team's Training Camp roster: Jeremy Brodeur (G), Alex Kromm (RW), Zach Miskovic (D), Cam Reid (LW), Matt Rupert (LW), Ryan Rupert (C) and Geoff Walker (RW).

The IceHogs played their first game of the preseason on Thursday night and wrap up their preseason slate on Friday in Hoffman Estates against the Chicago Wolves.

