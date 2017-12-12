IceHogs Recall Brandon Anselmini

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Sunday afternoon that they have recalled defenseman Brandon Anselmini from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The promotion is the first of the season for Anselmini, who has posted one goal, six assists and 22 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Fuel this season.
Anselmini, 24, has found the scoresheet in four of six games since making his return from injury on Nov. 24, including a two-point (1g, 1a) performance on Dec. 1 against Quad City. In 61 career ECHL contests with Indy, Idaho and Orlando, the native of Guelph, Ontario has recorded 24 points (6g, 18a) and 116 penalty minutes. A product of Ferris State University, Anselmini appeared in 10 AHL games with the Texas Stars in 2016-17, logging three assists.
The Fuel begin a stretch of four games in five games Tuesday night when they visit the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Indy returns to Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a pair of home dates this week; hosting Quad City on Thursday and Fort Wayne Saturday.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2017-18 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2017-18 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
-- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM -- Brent Hollerud Director of Marketing Indiana Hockey Club, LLC 1202 East 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205 Direct (317) 608-2689
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2017
- MacMillan, DeBlouw Score in 3-2 Loss at Kalamazoo - Wichita Thunder
- Vallorani Powers Beast to Win in 2017-18 Debut - Brampton Beast
- Late Goal Give Monarchs 2-1 Victory over Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Heeter Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- IceHogs Recall Brandon Anselmini - Indy Fuel
- Tulsa Tops Cincinnati to Finish 14-Game Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Fort Wayne Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: Three-In-Three Concludes in Manchester - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 10 - Manchester Monarchs
- Valiant Rush Effort Falls Short - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap - Eagles Celebrate Teddy Bear Toss with 7-4 Victory Over - Colorado Eagles
- Piccinich, Skapski Help Solar Bears Salvage Point against Wings - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Explode for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-1 Romp over Wichita - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Take Close One, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Vladar Leads Way with 50 Saves in Atlanta's 4-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot. - Wheeling Nailers
- Cuddemi Tricks Wings in 7-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders' Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Allen Sweeps Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: Wings Fall Victim to Opportunistic Thunder Offense - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs - Quad City Mallards
- Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT - Norfolk Admirals
- The Nailers Strike Back, Winning 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Spoils Nesbitt's 800th Pro Game with 4-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Rally Falls Short in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout - Brampton Beast
- Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen - Wichita Thunder
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Oilers Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Osipov Returns to Chicago - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Jake Hildebrand turned away 46 shots on Friday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fists Fly in Heated Affair Between Wings and Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Power Play Erupts in Colorado's 7-3 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Special Teams Not Enough - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Florida Uses Strong Third to Knock off Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers End Four Game Road Trip with 2-1 Overtime Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- MacAulay's Four Points Guide'Blades to 5-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1 - Quad City Mallards
- Reading Rallies in Third Period for 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory - Reading Royals