IceHogs Recall Brandon Anselmini

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Sunday afternoon that they have recalled defenseman Brandon Anselmini from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The promotion is the first of the season for Anselmini, who has posted one goal, six assists and 22 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Fuel this season.

Anselmini, 24, has found the scoresheet in four of six games since making his return from injury on Nov. 24, including a two-point (1g, 1a) performance on Dec. 1 against Quad City. In 61 career ECHL contests with Indy, Idaho and Orlando, the native of Guelph, Ontario has recorded 24 points (6g, 18a) and 116 penalty minutes. A product of Ferris State University, Anselmini appeared in 10 AHL games with the Texas Stars in 2016-17, logging three assists.

The Fuel begin a stretch of four games in five games Tuesday night when they visit the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Indy returns to Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a pair of home dates this week; hosting Quad City on Thursday and Fort Wayne Saturday.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2017-18 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2017-18 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

-- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM -- Brent Hollerud Director of Marketing Indiana Hockey Club, LLC 1202 East 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205 Direct (317) 608-2689

