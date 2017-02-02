IceHogs Reassign Barnes

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have reassigned forwards Tyler Barnes and Evan Mosey to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In a separate transaction, the Fuel have traded forward Alex Guptill to the Atlanta Gladiators, completing the deal that brought Cason Hohmann to Indy last week. Both Barnes and Mosey are expected to be in the Fuel lineup this weekend, starting Friday night in Cincinnati.

Barnes, 26, has seven points (1g, 6a) in four games with Indy this season, setting a club single-game record with a goal and four assists in his Fuel debut on Nov. 20 against Atlanta. In 22 games with the IceHogs, the Burnsville, Minn. native has recorded four goals and three assists. The league's Rookie of the Year in 2014-15, Barnes has tallied 142 total points (59g, 83a) in 144 career ECHL contests split among the Fuel, Missouri Mavericks and Toledo Walleye.

Mosey, 27, shows three goals in seven games with the Fuel in 2016-17. The fourth-year professional from Downers Grove, Ill. has additionally skated in 21 games with Rockford this year, marking three goals, two assists and 15 penalty minutes. In two seasons with the Nottingham Panthers in the EIHL (U.K.) from 2014-16, Mosey tallied 64 points (24g, 40a) in 104 games played as a defenseman.

The Fuel are back in action Friday night when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena, before returning to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night to take on the Fort Wayne Komets.

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 4 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:35 p.m. (Scout Night) All scouts in attendance will receive a free patch and have the opportunity to take a shot on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice after the game! Scouts are also invited to stick around after the game for movie screening on the jumbotron and an overnight campout on the concourse!

