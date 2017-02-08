IceHogs Raise Nearly $35,000; Celebrity Servers Tonight
February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced they have raised $34,377 in funds from their annual Pink in the Rink game on Jan. 28. Proceeds from the event will benefit breast cancer research through Swedish American Hospitals and A Silver Lining Foundation.
Since the inaugural Pink in the Rink game in 2010, the IceHogs have donated more than $180,000 to breast cancer research.
The 2016-17 Pink in the Rink game, sponsored by Swedish American Health, was held on Saturday, Jan. 28 and featured pink ice and a variety of Pink in the Rink decoration throughout the BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs Booster Club also generously donated its time to assist in the setup of pink-ribbon displays throughout the arena.
For more information on the IceHogs Charitable Foundation and IceHogs charitable initiatives, visit icehogs.com/community/charitablefoundation.
Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. The IceHogs begin a five-game home stand Saturday night when they face the Rampage for the fourth time this season. The first 2,500 will receive an IceHogs T-shirt compliments of Toyota.
