IceHogs Raise More Than $31,000 for Pink in the Rink

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced they have raised $31,357 in funds from their annual Pink in the Rink game on Jan. 26. Proceeds from the event will benefit breast cancer research through Swedish American Hospitals.

Since the inaugural Pink in the Rink game in 2010, the IceHogs have donated more than $214,000 to breast cancer research.

The 2017-18 Pink in the Rink game, sponsored by Swedish American Health, was held on Friday, Jan. 26 and featured Rockford Peaches-inspired jerseys, pink ice, pink sound-sensitive bracelets and a variety of Pink in the Rink decoration throughout the BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs Booster Club also generously donated its time to assist in the setup of pink-ribbon displays throughout the arena.

For more information on the IceHogs Charitable Foundation and IceHogs charitable initiatives, visit icehogs.com/community/charitablefoundation.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Rockford vs Texas Stars (7 p.m.)

The IceHogs welcome the Texas Stars to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy discounted hot dogs, select beer and companion tickets. If the Hogs win, tickets from Wednesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Tuesday, March 13. Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Brian Campbell will also be in attendance, and a select number of fans will have the chance to get an autograph. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

