IceHogs Cap 2016-17 Season with Fan Appreciation Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs host their 2016-17 season finale against the Iowa Wild on Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m. The final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night and includes a team photo giveaway, courtesy of American Solutions for Business, the annual team awards presentation, prizes for fans at each whistle during play and a postgame painting of the BMO ice surface for all season ticket holders.

Saturday, April 15 vs. Iowa Wild

Time: Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Team Photo Giveaway (2,500): The first 2,500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a free copy of the 2016-17 team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

Fan Appreciation Night: The IceHogs kick-off festivities for Fan Appreciation Night with a pregame ceremony for the annual Team Awards. The 2016-17 slate of awards includes recognition for the team's Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defenseman of the Year, Unsung Hero, Heavy Hitter, Most Improved Player and Man of the Year.

The Hogs will also give away various prizes at each stoppage in play throughout the evening's game against Iowa. Each fan in attendance is eligible to win a prize, and prize winners will be announced by seat number on the video board.

Following Saturday's game, the IceHogs will also have a special tribute to thank fans for their season-long support of the team.

Jersey Off Our Backs: Two lucky fans will be chosen by seat location to join a select number of season ticket holders as winners of a game-worn jersey from the 2016-17 season. Those selected will be presented with their game-worn jersey on the ice during a postgame ceremony.

Season Ticket Holder Paint the Ice: All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to paint a special message on the BMO ice surface following the conclusion of the IceHogs game. The Hogs will provide both paint and paintbrushes for this exciting new event.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815-968-5222) or online at www.icehogs.com.

Broadcast: All games are broadcast locally live on WIFR's Justice Network on 23.3 and online through AHLLive.com. To listen to a free audio broadcast, tune in to WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or use the IceHogs app. Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs. Saturday's game can also be heard on AM 1330.

