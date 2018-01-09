ICEHOGS AND FUEL SWAP PLAYERS

News Release

Defenseman Robin Press reassigned to Fuel, Alex Wideman earns call-up to Rockford

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday a pair of transactions with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Defenseman Robin Press has been reassigned from the IceHogs to the Fuel, while Indy forward Alex Wideman has been recalle, with coverage beginning at 7:30 on 1070TheFan.com/IndyFuel.

Press, 23, has appeared in seven games with the IceHogs this season, recording a pair of penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman from Uppsala, Sweden has tallied six assists in 13 contests with the Fuel this season. In 43 career games with Indy over the past two seasons, Press has accumulated two goals, 14 assists and 18 penalty minutes.

Wideman, 26, has seen action in all 32 games for the Fuel this season, leading the club with 21 points (9g, 12a). The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward set an Indy single-season franchise record with 55 points (22g, 33a) in 2016-17, earning a trip to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic in the process. A native of St. Louis, Wideman is making his first trip to the AHL after appearing in 11 games for the Binghamton Senators from 2014-16.

The Fuel conclude a three-game road trip this weekend with a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at TaxSlayer Center against the Quad City Mallards. Puck drop on both nights will take place at 8:05 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 7:30 on 1070TheFan.com/IndyFuel.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2017-18 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.

