IceCaps Steal Two Points from Penguins

February 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





WILKES-BARRE, PA - The St. John's IceCaps tackled the league-topping Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins 5-2 at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night.

Ryan Johnston fired a shot past Penguin's netminder Tristan Jarry just 1:02 into the first period. Chris Terry and Charles Hudon picked up the helpers on the IceCaps first tally.

Wilkes-Barre tied it up just 1:35 later with a tally from Ethan Prow, before Derrick Pouliot scored another one to give the Penguins their first lead of the game. Daniel Carr - fresh back from Montreal - evened it up in the second period with Hudon and Terry both picking up their second assists of the night.

Michael McCarron notched the go-ahead tally in the third from Joel Hanley and Zach Redmond before Carr struck again to stretch the lead to two on the power play. Bobby Farnham would add an empty net tally to seal the victory on a feed from McCarron who picked up three points in the win.

Charles Lindgren was solid in net making 25 saves for the IceCaps.

The IceCaps continue on the road with two games against the Hershey Bears tomorrow evening (8:30PM NST) and Sunday afternoon (3:30PM NST).

Goalscorers:

STJ: Johnston (3), Carr (3, 4), McCarron (7), Farnham (7)

WBS: Prow (1), Pouliot (3)

Goaltenders:

STJ: Lindgren - W(25/27)

WBS: Jarry - L(22/26)

IceCaps Power Play: (1/6)

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (6/7)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Michael McCarron - STJ

2. Tom Kostopoulos - WBS

3. Daniel Carr - STJ

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Bobby Farnham

