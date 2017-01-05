IceCaps Sign Forward John McCarron to PTO
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have signed forward John McCarron to a 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).
The 24-year-old, Macomb, MI native has 12 goals and 30 points in 29 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL this season. Selected in the sixth round (153rd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, McCarron has also skated with the Wheeling Nailers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in his professional career. He is the older brother of Michael McCarron, who has played parts of the past two seasons with the IceCaps and is currently with the Montreal Canadiens.
IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017
- IceCaps Sign Forward John McCarron to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Wolf Pack Forward Nicklas Jensen Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Classic Team - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Single Event Tickets on Sale Now for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Manitoba Moose Roslovic Named AHL All-Star - Manitoba Moose
- Agostino, Hunt Selected as 2017 AHL All-Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Subban to Represent the Comets at the 2017 American Hockey - Utica Comets
- Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star - Ontario Reign
- Taylor, Leier, Jordan Weal, T.J. Brennan Named to 2017 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Barberio, Lindgren Named to AHL All-Star - St. John's IceCaps
- Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark Named to American Hockey League - Rochester Americans
- Penguins' Guentzel, Jarry Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Taormina and Yanni Gourde Named 2017 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Bailey Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Senators
- Lorito and Russo Named 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- NEWS Michael Leighton Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Blandisi, Quenneville Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Albany Devils
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig to Represent - Cleveland Monsters
- McINTYRE, HEINEN NAMED TO 2017 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER - Providence Bruins
- Teemu Pulkkinen Named Western Conference All Star - Iowa Wild
- Rosters Announced for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Capital BlueCross - AHL
- IceCaps Sign Forward Anthony Camara to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- IceCaps Sign Defenceman Reggie Traccitto to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.05.2017 - Albany Devils
- Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions - Portland Pirates
- Pelech Recalled by the New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Sign Alexandre Ranger to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to San Jose - San Antonio Rampage
- Toronto Edges Manitoba, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.