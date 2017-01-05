IceCaps Sign Forward John McCarron to PTO

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have signed forward John McCarron to a 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

The 24-year-old, Macomb, MI native has 12 goals and 30 points in 29 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL this season. Selected in the sixth round (153rd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, McCarron has also skated with the Wheeling Nailers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in his professional career. He is the older brother of Michael McCarron, who has played parts of the past two seasons with the IceCaps and is currently with the Montreal Canadiens.

