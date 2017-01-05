IceCaps Sign Defenceman Reggie Traccitto to PTO

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have signed defenceman Reggie Traccitto to a 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

The 27-year-old, Oakville, Ontario native has a goal and 11 points in 31 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL this season. Traccitto's pro career also includes stops in Toronto (AHL), Ontario, California (ECHL) and Allen, Texas (ECHL).

