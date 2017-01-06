IceCaps Sign Brouillette to AHL Contract

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have signed defenceman Juilien Brouillette to a one-year, AHL contract.

The IceCaps signed the 30-year-old, Laval, Quebec native to a 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO) on November 3rd. Brouillette has registered two goals and four points in 19 games with the IceCaps this season and is one of only four players to skate with both the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens versions of the franchise.

In addition to a lengthy AHL career, the five-foot-11, 185-pounder has also performed in 11 NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets.

