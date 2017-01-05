IceCaps Sign Alexandre Ranger to PTO

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have signed forward Alexandre Ranger to a 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

The 21-year-old, Chateauguay, Quebec has split this season between Norfolk (ECHL), San Antonio (AHL) and most recently, the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). Ranger had a goal in eight games with Norfolk and was scoreless in seven games with San Antonio and two with Tulsa. He managed two goals in 17 games with the IceCaps last season.

IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com

