IceCaps Ricoh Rock Report

January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





18-14-3-1 (.556) | 3RD NORTH

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Rolling on the Road: The IceCaps wrapped up their season-long ten game road trip on Saturday afternoon against the Crunch. St. John's posted a 5-2-3 record on the trip which started back on December 14th .

PTO Signings: Due to recalls to Montreal the IceCaps signed four players to PTO's on Thursday. The list includes forwards Anthony Camara (who scored Saturday), John McCarron (Mike's older brother), Alexandre Ranger (who spent last season in St. John's) and defencemen Reggie Traccitto.

Congrats Scherbak: Forward Nikita Scherbak received his first call up to Montreal on Thursday. Scherbak made his NHL debut on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs and scored his first goal in the first period against Frederik Andersen.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 ALB 6 vs STJ 2 RECAP The St. John's IceCaps give up five goals in the second period to the Albany Devils en route to dropping a 6-2 decision.

Nikita Scherbak tallied his tenth goal of the season and Brett Lernout scored his first of the year in the loss. Friday, Jan. 6 BNG 2 vs STJ 1 (SO) RECAP A late goal from Markus Eisenschmid tied the game; however St. John's fell for the first time in the shootout this season by a 2-1 score to the Senators. Stefan Matteau scored for the IceCaps in the shootout, Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves in a losing effort. Saturday, Jan. 7 STJ 2 vs SYR 1 (OT) RECAP Yann Danis was solid, turning aside 33 saves-including 17 in the third period alone as the IceCaps snapped their three- game losing skid with a 2-1 overtime win. Newcomer Anthony Camara tallied his first goal of the season to open the scoring. Daniel Audette finished off a cross-ice pass from Matteau to pick up the win in the extra frame.

UP NEXT Fri. Jan 13. @ 7:30 p.m.

vs

Sat. Jan. 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

vs

Tue. Jan. 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

vs

MOLSON CUP THREE STARS 1 Charlie Lindgren

24 pts 2 Charles Hudon

11 pts 3 Mark Barberio

10 pts

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.