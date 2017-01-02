IceCaps Ricoh Rock Report

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





MON. JANUARY 2, 2017 17-13-3-0 (.561) | 3 RD NORTH

Friday, Dec. 30 STJ 2 vs UTI 1 (OT) RECAP Julien Brouillette played the hero scoring 2:49 into the extra frame to launch the IceCaps over the Comets 2-1. David Broll tickled the twine in the first period for St. John's with his third of the season. Lindgren turned aside 31 shots for his third win in five nights.

Saturday, Dec. 31

SYR 7 vs STJ 5 RECAP The Syracuse Crunch scored four goals in the first eleven minutes of the game and went on to win a wild game 7-5. Jacob de la Rose scored two goals; meanwhile Mark MacMillan, Markus Eisenschmid and Audette also added markers in a losing effort.

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Rolling on the Road: IceCaps forward Daniel Audette is riding a four game point streak and has eight points (4-4) in his last six contests.

Streak Snapped: The IceCaps saw their four-game point streak (3-0-1) end on Saturday night against the Crunch. St. John's has gone (4-1-2) so far on their season-long ten game road trip.

Standings Shakeup: With the IceCaps victory over the Marlies on Boxing Day, St. John's moved into sole possession of second place in the North Divison. An Albany victory on Sunday moved the IceCaps back into third. The IceCaps remain eight points ahead of the fifth place Rochester Americans in the North Division playoff race.

UP NEXT Wed. Jan. 4 @ 8:30 p.m. NT

@

Fri. Jan. 6 @ 8:35 p.m. NT

@

Sat. Jan. 7 @ 8:30 p.m. NT

@

MOLSON CUP THREE STARS 1 Charlie Lindgren

24 pts 2 Charles Hudon

11 pts 3 Mark Barberio

10 pts

TICKET INFORMATION

Mile One Box Office

(709) 576-7657

www.mileonecentre.com

Monday, Dec. 26 STJ 2 vs TOR 1 RECAP Second period goals from Daniel Audette and Jeremy Gregoire were enough to push the IceCaps to a 2-1 victory over rival Toronto Marlies on their Boxing Day matinee. Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves including eleven in the third period to seal the game. Wednesday, Dec. 28 STJ 4 vs UTI 3 (OT) RECAP Audette scored 2:44 into overtime to help lead St. John's past the Utica Comets 4-3. Four IceCaps players recorded multi-point nights and the IceCaps killed off seven Comets' powerplays en route to the win.

