IceCaps Release Goaltender Bryan Pitton from PTO
January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have released goaltender Bryan Pitton from his 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).
Pitton was signed by the IceCaps on Christmas Day but did not see any action. The 28-year-old has a 2-4-2 record with a 5.00 goals against average and a .836 save percentage in nine games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL. A native of Brampton, ON, Pitton was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 5th round (133rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
