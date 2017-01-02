IceCaps Release Goaltender Bryan Pitton from PTO

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have released goaltender Bryan Pitton from his 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

Pitton was signed by the IceCaps on Christmas Day but did not see any action. The 28-year-old has a 2-4-2 record with a 5.00 goals against average and a .836 save percentage in nine games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL. A native of Brampton, ON, Pitton was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 5th round (133rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

