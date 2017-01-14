IceCaps Release Defenceman Reggie Traccitto from PTO
January 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL -Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have released defenceman Reggie Traccitto from his 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).
The 27-year-old, Oakville, Ontario native was signed by the IceCaps on January 5th but did not see any action. He has a goal and 11 points in 31 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL this season.
IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com
