IceCaps Release Brandon MacLean from PTO

January 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have released forward Brandon Maclean from his 25-Game Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

MacLean was signed on Christmas Day and was scoreless in a pair of games with St. John's. He has collected 10 goals and 25 points in 27 games this season with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

