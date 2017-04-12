IceCaps Release Billingsley from PTO

News Release

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have released defenceman Tim Billingsley from a Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

The 27-year-old, Orleans, Ontario native was signed to the IceCaps on April 7th and did not record a game with the team.

The six-foot-two, 201-pounder was selected in the seventh round (189th overall) by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

