IceCaps RECAP -- IceCaps Lose 7-5 to Crunch

December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The St. John's IceCaps dropped a wild 7-5 decision to the Syracuse Crunch Saturday night at the Onondaga County War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York.

The Crunch stormed out to a 4-0 lead early in the first period but the IceCaps rallied with three straight, from Markus Eisenschmid, Jacob de la Rose and Mark MacMillan. The Crunch extended their lead to 6-3 in the second, before Daniel Audette scored to give the IceCaps life, drawing them to within two. IceCaps forward de la Rose netted his second powerplay goal of the game in the third but the Crunch sealed the win with an empty-netter.

The IceCaps are in action again on Wednesday (8:30 PM) as they visit the Albany Devils. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

Goal Scorers :

STJ: Eisenschmid (5), de la Rose 2 (3), MacMillan (2), Audette (6)

SYR: Matt Taormina (9), Mike Halmo (9), Cory Conacher 2 (6), Jeremy Morin, 2 (6), Erik Condra (6)

Goaltenders :

STJ: Charlie Lindgren - L (19/25)

SYR: Adam Wilcox - W (11/16)

IceCaps Power Play : 2/5

IceCaps Penalty Kill : 1/4

Molson Canadian Three Stars :

1. Jeremy Morin - SYR

2. Cory Conacher - SYR

3. Matt Taormina - SYR

IceCaps Hardest Working Player : Eisenschmid

