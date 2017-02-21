IceCaps Recall Didier from Brampton
February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have recalled defenceman Josiah Didier from the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.
The 23-year-old Littleton, CO native has registered a goal, three assists and eight penalty minutes in 24 games with the IceCaps so far, this season. He played Monday afternoon with the Beast and registered an assist.
The six-foot-three, 218-pound rearguard was signed to a one-year AHL contract last summer.
IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
