IceCaps Recall Didier from Brampton

February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have recalled defenceman Josiah Didier from the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

The 23-year-old Littleton, CO native has registered a goal, three assists and eight penalty minutes in 24 games with the IceCaps so far, this season. He played Monday afternoon with the Beast and registered an assist.

The six-foot-three, 218-pound rearguard was signed to a one-year AHL contract last summer.

