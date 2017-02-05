IceCaps Nipped by Bears 3-2

HERSHEY, PA - The St. John's IceCaps were shaded 3-2 by the Hershey Bears Sunday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

The Bears scored twice in the first period before Josiah Didier - with his first-ever American Hockey League goal - put the IceCaps on the board in the second. Hershey went up 3-1 in the third before Chris Terry - with his team-leading 14th goal - drew the IceCaps to within one at 16:51 of the final stanza. Bobby Farnham, Nikita Scherbak and Daniel Carr recorded assists for St. John's. Carr now has points in three straight games.

The IceCaps are in action again Wednesday (8:30 PM) as they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

Goal Scorers :

STJ: Didier (1), Terry (14)

HER: Chandler Stephenson (7), Christian Djoos (6), Chris Bourque (14)

Goaltenders :

STJ: Charlie Lindgren - L (22/25)

HER: Vitek Vanecek- W (28/30)

IceCaps Power Play : 0/2

IceCaps Penalty Kill : 3/3

Molson Canadian Three Stars :

1. Bourque - HER

2. Stephenson - HER

3. Vanecek- HER

IceCaps Hardest Working Player : Lindgren

