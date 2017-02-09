IceCaps Mute Penguins 4-0

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - The St. John's IceCaps potted four unanswered goals in a shutout victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first period, Charles Hudon potted the first goal, and game-winner, seven minutes into the second to kick-off the IceCaps goal streak. Hudon's goal was an unassisted, breakaway tally.

Chris Terry made it 2-0 just 49 seconds later off a play from Nikita Scherbak and Ryan Johnston. Zach Redmond buried his first of the season to stretch the lead to three. Terry picked up his second point of the night with an assist on Redmond's marker, while Max Friberg added the other helper. Friberg would pick up his second assist of the night as he set up Yannick Veilleux for a goal with 1:40 left in the second. Julien Brouillette recorded the other helper on the IceCaps last tally.

Both teams went scoreless in the third, giving IceCaps' netminder Charlie Lindgren his second shutout of the season with 31 saves.

The IceCaps finish up a six-game road trip on Friday and Saturday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

St. John's returns home on Valentine's Day to face the Binghamton Senators and tickets are on-sale now! Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Goal Scorers:

STJ: Hudon (14), Terry (15), Redmond (1), Veilleux (4)

WBS: --

Goaltenders:

STJ: Lindgren - W(31/31)

WBS: Casey DeSmith - L(22/26)

IceCaps Power Play: (1/4)

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (2/2)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Charlie Lindgren - STJ

2. Chris Terry - STJ

3. Max Friberg - STJ

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Yannick Veilleux

