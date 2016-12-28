IceCaps Edge Comets 4-3 in OT

ROCHESTER, NY - Daniel Audette potted the game-winning tally for the St. John's IceCaps who held on to win 4-3 in overtime against the Utica Comets at the Utica Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday night.

The Comets kicked off the scoring just 3:20 into the first with a tally from Curtis Valk, but IceCaps' Bobby Farnham answered with a marker just over a minute later. Audette and Tom Parisi picked up the helpers.

Utica kept taking the lead with a goal from Jordan Subban, but St. John's tied it back up with a rocket from Parisi (from Audette and Nikita Scherbak). The Comets came back with another one, but Mark MacMillan would pot the third IceCaps goal to send it to overtime. St. John's was hindered with penalties, but the penalty kill remained strong into the extra frame.

As the Comets took a penalty in overtime, Audette capitalized on a play from Scherbak and Jacob de la Rose for the win. Charlie Lindgren made 30 out of 33 saves in the victory.

The IceCaps rematch the Utica Comets on Friday night before heading to Syracuse to face the Crunch on New Years Eve. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers and on www.ahllive.com.

