IceCaps Edge Comets 4-3 in OT
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Daniel Audette potted the game-winning tally for the St. John's IceCaps who held on to win 4-3 in overtime against the Utica Comets at the Utica Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday night.
The Comets kicked off the scoring just 3:20 into the first with a tally from Curtis Valk, but IceCaps' Bobby Farnham answered with a marker just over a minute later. Audette and Tom Parisi picked up the helpers.
Utica kept taking the lead with a goal from Jordan Subban, but St. John's tied it back up with a rocket from Parisi (from Audette and Nikita Scherbak). The Comets came back with another one, but Mark MacMillan would pot the third IceCaps goal to send it to overtime. St. John's was hindered with penalties, but the penalty kill remained strong into the extra frame.
As the Comets took a penalty in overtime, Audette capitalized on a play from Scherbak and Jacob de la Rose for the win. Charlie Lindgren made 30 out of 33 saves in the victory.
The IceCaps rematch the Utica Comets on Friday night before heading to Syracuse to face the Crunch on New Years Eve. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers and on www.ahllive.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016
- Megan Nets Three as Wolves Roast IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Sound Tigers 5, T-Birds 4 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Shutout Wild 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Squeeze Past Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Power out Again IceCaps - Utica Comets
- IceCaps Edge Comets 4-3 in OT - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Reassign Shawn St. Amant to Colorado - San Antonio Rampage
- Dallas Stars Reassign Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Condors Host San Jose Tonight at 7 p.m. for Nintendo NES Giveaway - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Assigns Bertuzzi and Lashoff to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Bobby Shea to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Brett Howden to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 28-January 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Host Tucson at 7:00 p.m. Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Brandon Halverson To Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Swap Goaltenders with ECHL Florida - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers and T-Birds Square off Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.