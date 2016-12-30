IceCaps Edge Comets 2-1 in OT
December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
UTICA, NY -Julien Brouillette netted the game-winner and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves as the St. John's IceCaps shaded the Utica Comets 2-1 in overtime Friday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, NY.
After Utica struck first in the opening frame, St. John's forward David Broll - from Mark MacMillan and Brett Lernout - scored to square the contest at one headed to the second period. Scoreless second and third stanzas necessitated extra time and set the stage for Brouillette's exploits. Max Friberg and Daniel Audette assisted on the wining goal.
The IceCaps have now won three straight games and have points in their last six.
St. John's is in action again tomorrow (6:30 PM) at the Syracuse Crunch. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM, Rogers TV and www.ahllive.com
IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
Goalscorers :
STJ: Broll (3), Brouillette (2)
UTI: Wacey Hamilton (2)
Goaltenders :
STJ: Lindgren - W (31/32)
UTI: Richard Bachman - L (25/27)
IceCaps Power Play : 0/5
IceCaps Penalty Kill : 2/2
Molson Canadian Three Stars :
1. Lindgren- STJ
2. Brouillette- STJ
3. Richard Bachman- UTI
IceCaps Hardest Working Player : Broll
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016
- Phantoms Close 2016 with Critical Standings Point at Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Third Period Dooms Sound Tigers in Hershey - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hogs Ham It up in 4-1 Win over Wild - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Drop 5-2 Decision to Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose in Springfield, 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Cap 2016 with 4-0 Win over Grand Rapids at the Q - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Haulted in Overtime against IceCaps - Utica Comets
- Driedger Stops 37 in 3-2 Shootout Win over Crunch - Binghamton Senators
- IceCaps Edge Comets 2-1 in OT - St. John's IceCaps
- P-Bruins Beat AHL-Best Penguins 5-2 for Fifth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Wild Friday at BMO with 7 p.m. Contest against Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Erik Condra to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Host Star Wars Night against San Jose at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Coyotes Assign Connauton to Tucson on Conditioning Loan - Tucson Roadrunners
- Promotions in Place for Upcoming Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carlsson Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight as Stockton Kicks off Home Series with Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Albany Devils Today / Game Day -- December 30, 2016 - Albany Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Reign and Heat Open Home-And-Home Series - Ontario Reign
- Sound Tigers Open Five-Game Road Trip in Hershey - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Four Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Release Faust from Tryout - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.