IceCaps Edge Comets 2-1 in OT

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





UTICA, NY -Julien Brouillette netted the game-winner and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves as the St. John's IceCaps shaded the Utica Comets 2-1 in overtime Friday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, NY.

After Utica struck first in the opening frame, St. John's forward David Broll - from Mark MacMillan and Brett Lernout - scored to square the contest at one headed to the second period. Scoreless second and third stanzas necessitated extra time and set the stage for Brouillette's exploits. Max Friberg and Daniel Audette assisted on the wining goal.

The IceCaps have now won three straight games and have points in their last six.

St. John's is in action again tomorrow (6:30 PM) at the Syracuse Crunch. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM, Rogers TV and www.ahllive.com

IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Goalscorers :

STJ: Broll (3), Brouillette (2)

UTI: Wacey Hamilton (2)

Goaltenders :

STJ: Lindgren - W (31/32)

UTI: Richard Bachman - L (25/27)

IceCaps Power Play : 0/5

IceCaps Penalty Kill : 2/2

Molson Canadian Three Stars :

1. Lindgren- STJ

2. Brouillette- STJ

3. Richard Bachman- UTI

IceCaps Hardest Working Player : Broll

