IceCaps Dropped 5-2 by Comets

January 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Utica Comets finally found their way into the win column against the St. John's IceCaps this season with a 5-2 victory at Mile One Centre on Tuesday night.

The Comets kicked off the scoring with a strange play which went under review, and resulted in an early lead. The IceCaps came back with a tally minutes later from Charles Hudon, who rejoined the team after an injury. Michael McCarron and Chris Terry picked up the helpers on the equalizer.

Utica's Evan McEneny potted the go-ahead tally later in the first, followed by another from Pascal Pelletier in the second. Chris Terry fired a puck top shelf on Comet's netminder Richard Bachman, but Utica would pot two unanswered goals to stretch the final to 5-2.

IceCaps netminder Charlie Lindgren stopped 28-of-33 shots in the loss.

The IceCaps rematch the Comets tomorrow night (7:30) at Mile One Centre. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

Goal Scorers:

STJ: Charles Hudon (11), Chris Terry (11)

UTI: Pascal Pelletier (4,5), Evan, McEneny (3), Cody Kunyk (3,4)

Goaltenders:

STJ: Lindgren - L (28/33)

HFD: Richard Bachman - W (26/28)

IceCaps Power Play: (0/3)

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (0/3)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Pascal Pelletier - UTI

2. Evan McEneny - UTI

3. Michael McCarron - STJ

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Chris Terry

