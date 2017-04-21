IceCaps Crunch Crunch 2-1 in Game One

News Release

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps took the series lead with a 2-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch in a chippy affair at Mile One Centre on Friday night.

Both teams came out firing in a physical first period, with a waved-off goal from Charles Hudon setting the tone for both sides.

Nikita Scherbak got the IceCaps on the board late in the first period off a play from Hudon and Jacob de la Rose. Chris Terry added another marker for the home team early in the second to stretch the lead to two. Hudon picked up his second assist of the night on Terry's tally.

The Crunch fought back halfway through the third with a marker from Tye McGinn but that's all the visitors could manage.

Charlie Lindgren was strong in net for the IceCaps stopping 28 of 29 shots, while Syracuse netminder Mike McKenna turned away 19-of-21 shots for the Crunch.

The IceCaps now have a 1-0 lead over the Crunch in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs between your St. John's IceCaps and Syracuse Crunch is tomorrow (Saturday) night at 7:30pm at Mile One Centre. Playoff tickets are ON-SALE NOW and can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

Goalscorers:

STJ: Scherbak (1), Terry (1)

SYR: McGinn (1)

Goaltenders:

STJ: Lindgren - W(28/29)

SYR: McKenna - L(19/21)

IceCaps Power Play: (1/4)

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (4/5)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Charlie Lindgren - STJ

2. Charles Hudon - STJ

3. Mike McKenna - SYR

