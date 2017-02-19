IceCaps Clipped 5-3 by Crunch

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps battled hard but could not complete the comeback as they fell 5-3 to the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday afternoon at Mile One Centre.

The Crunch kicked off the scoring with three straight goals in the first period from Ben Thomas, Adam Erne, and Cameron Darcy.

IceCaps' Chris Terry would pot the lone second period tally from Max Friberg and Ryan Johnston.

Syracuse netted their fourth of the night just 54 seconds into the final frame, but St. John's would rally with a tally from Charles Hudon (Terry, Johnston), followed by Terry's second of the night off a feed from Nikita Scherbak and Zach Redmond. Terry is riding a five-game point streak where he has five goals and four assists.

The Crunch came back with one more goal to split the two-game series with a win.

The IceCaps are back in action this Friday and Saturday as they wrap up a six-game homestand against the Albany Devils. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Goal Scorers: STJ: Terry (19, 20), Hudon (18) SYR: Thomas (2), Erne (12, 13), Darcy (3), Halmo (14)

Goaltenders: STJ: Lindgren - L(19/24) SYR: Wilcox - W(27/30)

IceCaps Power Play: (3/7) IceCaps Penalty Kill: (6/8)

Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Chris Terry - STJ 2. Adam Erne - SYR 3. Yanni Gourde - SYR

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Max Friberg

