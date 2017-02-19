IceCaps Clipped 5-3 by Crunch
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps battled hard but could not complete the comeback as they fell 5-3 to the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday afternoon at Mile One Centre.
The Crunch kicked off the scoring with three straight goals in the first period from Ben Thomas, Adam Erne, and Cameron Darcy.
IceCaps' Chris Terry would pot the lone second period tally from Max Friberg and Ryan Johnston.
Syracuse netted their fourth of the night just 54 seconds into the final frame, but St. John's would rally with a tally from Charles Hudon (Terry, Johnston), followed by Terry's second of the night off a feed from Nikita Scherbak and Zach Redmond. Terry is riding a five-game point streak where he has five goals and four assists.
The Crunch came back with one more goal to split the two-game series with a win.
The IceCaps are back in action this Friday and Saturday as they wrap up a six-game homestand against the Albany Devils. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
Goal Scorers: STJ: Terry (19, 20), Hudon (18) SYR: Thomas (2), Erne (12, 13), Darcy (3), Halmo (14)
Goaltenders: STJ: Lindgren - L(19/24) SYR: Wilcox - W(27/30)
IceCaps Power Play: (3/7) IceCaps Penalty Kill: (6/8)
Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Chris Terry - STJ 2. Adam Erne - SYR 3. Yanni Gourde - SYR
IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Max Friberg
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2017
- Ads Get Another Comeback Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers Take One Point, Surrender Comeback Win To Admirals - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tame the Wild, 2-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Surge Past Hershey, 5-1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Shutout Wild 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Overpower Comets - Utica Comets
- Penguins Outlasted by Bruins, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goal Sends Providence Home 3-2 Winners over WBS - Providence Bruins
- IceCaps Clipped 5-3 by Crunch - St. John's IceCaps
- Crunch Snap Skid with 5-3 Win over IceCaps - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Signs Aaron Harstad to Tryout Agreement - Texas Stars
- Minnesota Assigns Tuch to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Community Events - February 20-21, 2017 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Snaps San Diego's Six-Game Home Win Streak with 5-2 Comeback - San Diego Gulls
- Nedeljkovic Allows Nada in Blanking of Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Lander with the Winner in a 4-2 Condors Road Victory - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall to Barracuda 2-0 - Ontario Reign
- Game Recap | Amerks Rally in Third But Fall Short to B-Sens - Rochester Americans
- Agozzino, Butler Help Wolves Prod Stars - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.