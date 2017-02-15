IceCaps Can't Catch Senators
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps could not catch the Binghamton Senators as they fell 6-4 on Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.
The Senators struck first with a goal from Jack Rodewald just 2:14 into the game. The IceCaps evened it up with a marker from Yannick Veilleux (Bobby Farnham, Anthony Camara). The first period ended with Binghamton taking the lead with a tally from Max McCormick.
Charles Hudon fought back in the second, scoring on a feed from Ryan Johnston and Joel Hanley to tie it back up. The Senators would then pot two more tallies in the second to take a 4-2 lead. Hudon's goal stretches his point streak to five games (4G, 4A).
Binghamton's Jason Akeson scored just 19 seconds into the third period, before the IceCaos scored back to back tallies from Stefan Matteau and Daniel Carr to narrow the deficit to one.
The IceCaps were unable to send it to overtime as the Senators capitalized on an empty net with four seconds left in regulation to steal two points in the win.
The IceCaps are back in action this weekend, taking on the Syracuse Crunch Saturday (7:30PM) and Sunday (4:00PM). Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
Goal Scorers:
STJ: Veilleux (5), Hudon (17), Matteau (8), Carr (5)
BNG: Rodewald (15), McCormick (16), Paul (7), Varone (13), Akeson (8), Blunden (8)
Goaltenders:
STJ: Danis - L(27/32)
BNG: Hammond - W(31/35)
IceCaps Power Play: (0/3)
IceCaps Penalty Kill: (4/6)
Molson Canadian Three Stars:
1. Jason Akeson - BNG
2. Phil Varone - BNG
3. Charles Hudon - STJ
IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Yannick Veilleux
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017
- Third-Period Rally Lifts Admirals over Rampage 5-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Devils Dominate Crunch in 6-1 Victory - Albany Devils
- Comets Overcome Marlies in Home Victory - Utica Comets
- Devils Outplay Crunch, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Harpur's Big Night Helps B-Sens over IceCaps 6-4 - Binghamton Senators
- Nothing Past Glass as Hogs Win Fourth Straight - Rockford IceHogs
- IceCaps Can't Catch Senators - St. John's IceCaps
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Return Allan McPherson, Spiro Goulakos To ECHL Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- This Weekend's Great Skate Winterfest Cancelled - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Fan Experience Sweepstakes Presented by Time Warner - Syracuse Crunch
- Boston Bruins and Atlanta Gladiators Extend Affiliation Agreement - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Buck Moose, 7-5 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Sneaker Expo Presented by Ambition Upstate - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Sneaker Expo Presented by Ambition Upstate - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Falls to Grand Rapids in High-Scoring Affair - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Shut Down by IceHogs, 2-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Gilbert Departs Reign; Kings Acquire Conditional Fifth-Round Pick - Ontario Reign
- LaDue Returns to Kings; Kempe Earns First NHL Call-Up - Ontario Reign
- The Sound Tigers Report: Week 18 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Condors Host Youth Jersey Night on Friday against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - February 15, 2017 - Vol. 23, No. 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Host Youth Hockey Night Presented by Ur Sports Medicine - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Host Wild at Citizens Business Bank - Ontario Reign
- Nightingale Signs Standard Contract with Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Gulls Defeat Wild 5-1, Win Sixth Consecutive Home Game - San Diego Gulls
- Hogs Host Cleveland on Annual School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs to Recognize Local State Champs Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls End Iowa Streaks with 5-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Even Rivalry Series on Valentine's Day - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Win Big against Phantoms Again, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.