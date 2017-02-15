IceCaps Can't Catch Senators

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps could not catch the Binghamton Senators as they fell 6-4 on Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

The Senators struck first with a goal from Jack Rodewald just 2:14 into the game. The IceCaps evened it up with a marker from Yannick Veilleux (Bobby Farnham, Anthony Camara). The first period ended with Binghamton taking the lead with a tally from Max McCormick.

Charles Hudon fought back in the second, scoring on a feed from Ryan Johnston and Joel Hanley to tie it back up. The Senators would then pot two more tallies in the second to take a 4-2 lead. Hudon's goal stretches his point streak to five games (4G, 4A).

Binghamton's Jason Akeson scored just 19 seconds into the third period, before the IceCaos scored back to back tallies from Stefan Matteau and Daniel Carr to narrow the deficit to one.

The IceCaps were unable to send it to overtime as the Senators capitalized on an empty net with four seconds left in regulation to steal two points in the win.

The IceCaps are back in action this weekend, taking on the Syracuse Crunch Saturday (7:30PM) and Sunday (4:00PM). Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office, at 576-7657, or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Goal Scorers:

STJ: Veilleux (5), Hudon (17), Matteau (8), Carr (5)

BNG: Rodewald (15), McCormick (16), Paul (7), Varone (13), Akeson (8), Blunden (8)

Goaltenders:

STJ: Danis - L(27/32)

BNG: Hammond - W(31/35)

IceCaps Power Play: (0/3)

IceCaps Penalty Kill: (4/6)

Molson Canadian Three Stars:

1. Jason Akeson - BNG

2. Phil Varone - BNG

3. Charles Hudon - STJ

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Yannick Veilleux

