IceCaps Assign Mathieu Gagnon to Brampton
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have assigned forward Mathieu Gagnon to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.
The 24-year-old has registered two goals, four points and 15 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Beast this season. He was recalled to the IceCaps on Christmas Day but did not see any action. The IceCaps signed the six-foot-two, 215-pound, Montreal native to an AHL contract in October.
