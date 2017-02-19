IceCaps Assign Didier to Brampton
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the IceCaps have assigned defenceman Josiah Didier to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.
The 24-year-old Littleton, CO native has registered a goal, three assists and eight penalty minutes in 24 games with the IceCaps so far, this season.
The six-foot-three, 218-pound rearguard was signed to a one-year AHL contract last summer.
