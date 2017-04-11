IceCaps Ask Fans to "Rally in Red"

News Release

ST. JOHN'S, NL - With the St. John's IceCaps pushing for the playoffs the team is asking fans to "Rally in Red" this week.

The IceCaps play the final two regular-season games in franchise history this weekend at Mile One Centre versus the Toronto Marlies with a post-season berth on the line. The team is asking fans to support them by wearing IceCaps red this week whether at work, at school or at the games.

Fans are reminded that on Friday night two of the most popular players in the history of the American Hockey League in St. John's - Felix Potvin and Guy Lehoux - will be on hand to sign autographs on the concourse during the first intermission. The IceCaps will also be handing out end-of-season player awards prior to Friday night's contest.

On both Friday and Saturday night the IceCaps will randomly present IceCaps-themed prizing and other goodies to fans in attendance. Additionally, with Saturday being the last regular-season game in franchise history, American Hockey League president Dave Andrews will be on hand for a special puck drop ceremony.

Tickets are still available for games this weekend. Purchases can be made in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com .

