April 11, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers
News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers opened play in the 2017 Southern Professional Hockey League President\'s Cup Playoffs by defeating the second-seeded Fayetteville FireAntz by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday night inside the Crown Coliseum.
After a scoreless first period, it appeared as though the teams would head to the second intermission still tied at zero until Massimo Lamacchia was forechecking in the corner, got ahold of the puck, skated behind the net and out into the slot where he ripped a quick wrister to make it 1-0 Ice Flyers with 2:21 remaining in the second.
Lamacchia factored into the scoring again when he fed the puck over to Stephen Hrehoriak and they both crashed the net. The puck made its way past Fayetteville goalie Sean Bonar to give the Ice Flyers a 2-0 lead 6:31 into the third period. Lamacchia had the lone assist on the goal. The FireAntz cut the Ice Flyers\' lead down to 2-1 when Evan Dixon scored his first ever SPHL playoff goal with 9:44 remaining in the third. Defenseman Jeremy Gates put the dagger in the Antz\'s hearts with an unassisted, empty net goal scored with just 24 seconds remaining.
Matt Zenzola stopped 27 of 28 shots Fayetteville sent his way to pick up his eighth career playoff victory.
The Ice Flyers will return to the Pensacola Bay Center with a 1-0 series lead for Round One, Game Two on Thursday, April 13, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Central Time. Fans are encouraged to wear white and White Out the Hangar.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2017
- Mavric Parks Makes 52 Saves to Shutout Mayhem In Playoff Opener - Macon Mayhem
- SPHL Announces Fayetteville/Pensacola Schedule Change - SPHL
- Ice Flyers Win 3-1, Take the 1-0 Series Lead - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Barone Focuses on Key Role Headed into Playoffs - Mississippi RiverKings
- Macon's Jake Trask Named Bauer Player of the Week - Macon Mayhem
- Macon's Jake Trask Named Bauer Player of the Week - SPHL
- Peoria's Matt Schwegmann Named Sportstape Equipment Manager of the Year - Peoria Rivermen