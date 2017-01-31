Ice Flyers Transaction Tracker: January 31, 2017

January 31, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





D, Louis Belisle, called up to the Florida Everblades (ECHL) RW, John Celli, signed contract ### ~~~~~

It's not too late to purchase season tickets! Visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com or call 850 466 3111. ~~~~~

Follow the Ice Flyers on Social Media!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.