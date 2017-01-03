Ice Flyers Transaction Tracker: January 3, 2017

January 3, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





D, Myles McCauley placed on 14-day Injured Reserve

###

It's not too late to purchase season tickets! Visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com or call 850 466 3111.

Follow the Ice Flyers on Social Media!

Pensacola Ice Flyers, 201 E Gregory St. - Rear, Pensacola, FL 32502

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.