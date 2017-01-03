Ice Flyers Transaction Tracker: January 3, 2017
January 3, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
D, Myles McCauley placed on 14-day Injured Reserve
###
