Ice Flyers Transaction Tracker: December 21, 2016

December 21, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





G, James Kruger has been released

G, John McLean has been activated off of Injured Reserve

D, Zach Loesch traded to the Columbus Cottonmouths in exchange for F, Riley Spraggs

