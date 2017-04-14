Ice Flyers to Face Macon Mayhem in SPHL Semifinal

April 14, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers
News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - After sweeping the Fayetteville FireAntz in Round One, the Pensacola Ice Flyers have moved on the Southern Professional Hockey League semifinal where they will face the 2016-17 William B. Coffey Trophy winners, the Macon Mayhem.
Game One will be played in the Pensacola Bay Center on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:05 p.m. Central Time. The series will shift to the Macon Coliseum in Macon, Ga., for Game Two on Friday, April 21, with a 6:35 p.m. CT puck drop. If necessary, Game Three will be played on Saturday, April 22, with puck drop slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.
Tickets for Game One of the semifinal are currently on sale at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
